The Houston Texans watched Tank Dell go down in agonizing fashion in Dec. 2024. Dell caught a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs, only to leave with a gruesome injury. DeMeco Ryans joined Houston in watching the horrific display that afternoon.

How is the veteran wide receiver holding up now? Dell's knee injury will sideline him for all of 2025.

Ryans, however, shared an encouraging update to Jane Slater of the NFL Network Saturday. Dell is progressing well in rehab. He's even winning over his teammates with this aspect Ryans shared.

“Outstanding attitude. He’s in every meeting in the front row with a football in his hand,” Ryans said smiling.

Ryans reflected back on the “freak injury” and how it hurt his team. But insists he's doing “really great.”

How Texans WR room looks post Tank Dell

Dell, again, isn't practicing during NFL Training Camp. He'll be on injured reserve once Week 1 arrives.

Houston addressed Dell's '25 absence in the NFL Draft. Jaylin Noel arrives via Iowa State to help fill the void. Noel brings his own electric speed (4.39 time in the 40-yard dash) for Dell's slot role. He's bringing the short area burst that made Dell a pivotal option for the Texans offense and quarterback CJ Stroud.

But Noel isn't the lone Cyclones star helping fill Dell's shoes. Jayden Higgins arrived even earlier in the draft. He landed at No. 34 overall. Higgins immediately is turning heads with a tremendous OTA performance.

But Houston isn't just turning to rookies to offset Dell's absence. Christian Kirk comes over via the rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville opted to trade him instead of releasing Kirk. Braxton Berrios is another veteran on board — coming over after a lengthy Miami Dolphins stint.

Berrios, however, dealt with his own knee ailment. He tore his ACL in 2024. But agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Houston still enters '25 with a deep core of wideouts. Nico Collins leads once again following his second straight 1,000-yard season. Dell simply adds positivity in showing he's on schedule with his rehab.