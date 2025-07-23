The Houston Texans are kicking off training camp with a significant roster development. Veteran running back Joe Mixon has been placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

Per reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the move stems from an ankle issue Mixon suffered during individual offseason training. While the injury isn’t believed to be long-term, it’s enough to sideline the 28-year-old to begin camp. The designation means Mixon cannot practice until he’s activated. However, the Texans reportedly remain optimistic about his availability for the regular season.

Mixon, acquired from the Bengals in a 2024 trade for a seventh-round pick, quickly became a key contributor in his first year with Houston. He rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns across 14 games, helping lead the Texans to their second straight AFC South title. Following the trade, Houston extended Mixon on a three-year, $27 million deal with $14 million guaranteed.

The timing of Joe Mixon's injury is less than ideal for the Texans

The timing of Mixon’s absence is less than ideal as the Texans look to fine-tune their offense around quarterback C.J. Stroud and new additions along the offensive line and skill positions. However, his absence does create opportunities for others in a crowded backfield. Newly signed four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, second-year back Dameon Pierce, rookie Woody Marks, and veteran Dare Ogunbowale are all expected to receive increased reps in Mixon's absence.

Mixon isn’t the only notable Texan starting camp on the sideline. Pierce and J.J. Taylor were placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Mixon joins cornerback Alijah Huzzie on the NFI list. In total, Houston placed 15 players on injured lists ahead of its first practice.

Despite the setbacks, the Texans remain focused on building toward another postseason run. Their regular season kicks off September 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Until then, all eyes will be on Mixon’s recovery and when he’ll return to the field.