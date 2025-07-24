The Houston Texans look to bounce back after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Now, they look to run it back while looking for more production from everyone. The Texans' offensive line will be under close surveillance after the team ranked just 19th in rushing yards per attempt. Specifically, a particular Texans' offensive tackle will be on the hot seat, especially after they traded Larry Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. Even with that, there is still a chance Tytus Howard can break out and show his full potential.

It was another good season for Houston, as they won the AFC South. However, there were still some issues to fix. CJ Stroud took 52 sacks over 17 games. Then, he took nine more sacks in the playoffs. While Howard was not solely responsible, there were some things he could have done to prevent that from happening.

The Texans' offensive line was not efficient at all, and probably a major reason why they fell to the Chiefs. However, it was not just the sacks. The Texans' offensive line did not set itself up for good second, third-, or fourth-down situations. Significantly, the team had the most situations where they needed seven or more yards to convert on third down. A big part of that was their inability to run the football.

Joe Mixon was not terrible. In fact, he actually ran 245 times for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. Additionally, he had three runs of 20 or more yards, with 59 yards being his longest run. Despite this, there were often times when Mixon could not get through the trenches, and it held the team back. That was often because of the Texans' offensive line and their inability to scheme running lanes for him. It was also a major reason why Houston drafted Aireontae Ersery to protect Stroud's blindside.

It ultimately leads back to Howard, who has had mixed results during his tenure with the team. Overall, Howard is solid at protecting the quarterback, but he ranks poorly at run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF also ranked him 118th out of pressures allowed. Despite all this, there is a chance at redemption. Howard could still be the Texans' breakout player and help revitalize the offensive line. Notably, he is in the final year of his contract, so he has a lot to prove.

Tytus Howard could break out

Howard could break out simply because he is moving into a new position. The Texans are moving Howard to offensive guard, which could open up a world of possibilities. Overall, there is no shortage of confidence in Howard that he can make the successful move to guard. The new role for the Texans' offensive tackle will focus more on protecting the interior. Moreover, the team wants to reduce the pressure on Stroud that comes from the inside.

Howard can improve his run-blocking at his new position. However, he must get down the technique. Because the Texans have revamped their offensive line, it puts more pressure on Howard to adjust. The good news is that he has proved versatile and durable, having played in all 17 regular-season games and both playoff games. Therefore, it gives the brass confidence that he can make the transition while staying healthy.

Howard is very athletic for his size and moves well laterally, allowing space while the team tries to find an open receiver or a running lane. Additionally, his background as a Texans' offensive tackle gives him strong feet, which he needs for pulling on defenders and protecting Stroud. His power at the point of attack is strong when he is balanced, and he can learn to create better movement in the run game, especially when factoring in down or combo blocks.

It also doesn't hurt that Howard has played all these positions before, which is what makes him a potential Texans breakout player. The only position he has not played is center, and even that is something he might eventually learn. Also, Howard is comfortable in a zone-blocking scheme, but also has the range to switch it up for gap schemes. If there was one thing Howard had a problem defending, it was edge speed. Now, that won't be an issue as he will focus on power sets while working on hand placement.

Howard allowed four sacks in 2024 and committed just two penalties. With the move to guard, the team will expect those numbers to whittle down even more. As the Texans attempt to make Ersery the heart of their offensive line, they also look to play to Howard's strengths. Howard can become the Texans' breakout player who leads the offensive line back to respectability. If that happens, they may do just enough to get past the AFC Divisional Round for the first time.