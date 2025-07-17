CJ Gardner-Johnson of the Houston Texans had his name attached to a wild “hit” accusation. One involving New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.

An ex-girlfriend of Gardner-Johnson, Summer Bunni, went on a viral Instagram rant mentioning both NFL players. Except she accused the Texans' NFL free agent addition of trying to put a “hit” on Nabers.

Bunni happens to be the mother of Gardner-Johnson's child. The couple endured a falling out. But the newest Houston defender addressed the accusation during an appearance with The Pivot Podcast.

“Respectfully, the only way I know the guy – kid – is we played against each other. Like I was telling my agent, the kid was in high school when I was in New Orleans. So, I don’t even know his family. Respectfully,” Gardner-Johnson explained.

He added: “There’s nothing on the football field to indicate we have any little football beef or off-the-field. Like I said, I don’t even know who his crew is.”

Gardner-Johnson won't see Nabers twice a season anymore. The Eagles traded him to Houston on April 8 ahead of the NFL Draft. Andrew Mukuba of Texas got drafted to become his Eagles replacement.

The former Philadelphia Eagles defender and Super Bowl champ even reached out to a quarterback to clear the rumor.

Texans' CJ Gardner-Johnson reveals first person he ‘hit' regarding Malik Nabers

The veteran safety reached out to a past Pro Bowl quarterback in Jameis Winston. All to see if he can reach out to Nabers.

“So, the first person I hit was Jameis [Winston] because I played with Jameis. ‘If you can get me in contact with him because I don’t want your agent or your people being brought to something you don’t have nothing a part of.’ That’s respectfully, so, there’s nothing towards his family,” the defender stated.

He added what really happened when the two were NFC East foes last season. While also sharing some nice compliments toward Nabers.

“The kid got a great future. We played against each other, shook hands and kept it going. So, there’s nothing to it,” he said.

CJGJ now will play for his fourth NFL team but first in the AFC. Gardner-Johnson even took a jab at his former team the Eagles.