May 8, 2025 at 5:53 PM ET

The Houston Texans made enhancing the offense weaponry a priority for the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the franchise made history Thursday, with an $11.7 million rookie decision.

The AFC South champs signed second rounder Jayden Higgins to a new deal. However, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared the history involving the wide receiver's contract.

“Higgins is the first second round pick in NFL history to have a fully guaranteed contract,” Pelissero revealed on X.

The former Iowa State wideout will earn $11,700,824 total with his deal. Head coach DeMeco Ryans made Higgins the franchise's first pick of the '25 class.

Houston will give him four years too to build chemistry with CJ Stroud. But now, Houston makes NFL history with this type of deal for a day two selection.

Texans adding big inside/outside rookie WR

Stroud already thrives with Nico Collins as the towering target. The 6-foot-4 Higgins rises as the second option.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein likes Higgins' frame. Which he dove into during his pre-draft evaluation of the Cyclones star.

“Big inside/outside wideout with modest athletic attributes but outstanding ball skills that make him a projectable NFL prospect. Higgins needs a more limited route tree but can operate on all three levels in the right scheme,” Zierlein wrote.

The draft analyst adds that Higgins brings impressive routes. Plus can become a size mismatch.

“He’s smooth but physical in his routes and does a nice job of creating pockets of separation with force and strength. He has mismatch qualities from the slot with body control and a catch radius that make him a menace on jump balls downfield,” Zierlein said.

Higgins got called a perfect fit for the New England Patriots. But now he's paired with the back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver Collins. The ISU standout also enters a WR room featuring speedy slot option Tank Dell.