The Houston Texans are set to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately, it appears Houston will be without one of its best players in Nico Collins, as he is officially ruled out of the contest.

Collins, who is 26 years old, will not be available against the Patriots as the Texans' wide receiver is dealing with a concussion. He did not participate in any practices throughout the week leading up to Sunday's game. Teammate Justin Watson is also ruled out with a concussion of his own.

Houston #Texans Friday Injury Report & Game Status Report for the Divisional Round at the New England Patriots: pic.twitter.com/AUisdJjByT — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 16, 2026

The two-time Pro Bowler initially suffered the concussion during the Texans' 30-6 routing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. Not having Collins in the lineup is a tough blow for Houston, as the offense largely depends on him in the passing game. He's proven to be the top wideout on the roster after emerging as the No. 1 option in the 2023-24 campaign during CJ Stroud's rookie year.

With Collins ruled out, the Texans will have to rely on a receiving core consisting of Christian Kirk and Xavier Hutchinson, along with rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Braxton Berriors could also see some extra playing time, especially with Watson also being ruled out. Ultimately, tight end Dalton Schultz could play a bigger role in the passing game to compensate for Collins' absence.

Nico Collins surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the third consecutive year. He finished the 2025-26 season with 71 receptions, 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns through 15 games played. Collins also had 120 targets thrown his way, which is a career-high for the fifth-year veteran.