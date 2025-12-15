There might not be a hotter team in the NFL than the Houston Texans. The Texans have won six straight games and are bludgeoning teams with their defense. The offense has also been playing well, thanks to CJ Stroud's return from injury. The Texans are coming off a big win against the Cardinals, where they dominated, 40-20, but they lost some key players to injury.

Houston Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2, Aaron Wilson, said that after Derek Stingley Jr., Woody Marks, and Nick Chubb all got injured against the Cardinals on Sunday. He said that the Texans listed all three as ‘day to day' after Sunday. It's still early, but it remains to be seen if any of them end up playing in Week 16 against the Raiders.

Wilson posted on X: “Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique), Nick Chubb (rib), Woody Marks (ankle) will be managed ‘day to day' throughout the week heading into the Raiders game. DeMeco Ryans said Sunday that Marks could have gone back into the game, if necessary @KPRC2.”

“Woody could have come back in the game,” Ryans said to Wilson. “He got his ankle tweaked a little bit there early in the game. From where he was, felt like Jawhar and Dare were doing a good job, so wanted to keep rolling with those guys and make sure Woody is good as we continue to go into the week.”

Running back Woody Marks re-aggravated an ankle injury Sunday against the Cardinals. The rookie fourth-rounder limped off and was replaced by Jawhar Jordan, who ran for 101 yards on 15 carries in his NFL debut.

While Marks never returned after leaving the game in the first half, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans indicated that his injury was not serious. It is also worth noting that Chubb missed Sunday with a rib injury and will be back sooner rather than later.

The Texans also seem to have avoided the worst injury possible with All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., despite being listed as having an oblique injury. He had three tackles, including one for a loss. Stingley was replaced late in the second half by Tremon Smith. Stingley seems like he avoided anything serious.