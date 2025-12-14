The Houston Texans are battling to get into the playoffs. Houston got off to a hot start against Arizona, scoring 17 unanswered points in a dominant first-quarter performance. The Texans capped it off with a crazy touchdown in the red zone.

Texans running back Woody Marks scored on a wild touchdown play in the first quarter against the Cardinals.

“Hang on, what? I have questions, @HoustonTexans,” Rapoport posted on social media in response to the touchdown play.

Houston called a direct snap to Marks with QB C.J. Stroud under center from the one-yard line. The play caused confusion, with Houston's offensive line pushing Arizona into the end zone.

Marks did not leave anything to chance. He went airborne at the goal line and flew into the end zone for an incredible touchdown.

The Texans are looking like one of the NFL's hottest teams in Week 15. Houston came into the game on a five-game winning streak and is in the mix for the AFC South division title.

Houston hit on some chuck plays to gain such a huge lead in the first quarter.

Stroud connected with Nico Collins on a 57-yard touchdown reception to gain an early lead. Ka'imi Fairbairn also knocked in a 30-yard field goal.

But Marks' touchdown made a statement that Houston will do whatever it takes to win this game.

Marks has six carries for 16 rushing yards and a touchdown so far. He also has one reception for eight receiving yards.

The Texans are on top 17-7 with just over 10 minutes left in the first half.