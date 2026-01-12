Houston Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills stepped up during a critical point of the season, going 3-0 as a starter in place of the concussed CJ Stroud and helping the team reenter the AFC playoff picture. Should misfortune strike in Monday's playoff game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans would feel much more comfortable knowing that he was available to take snaps under center. The Mills family just experienced a life-changing moment, but the former third-round draft pick still intends to suit up.

Mills, after welcoming a baby boy into the world alongside wife Tori, will head to Pittsburgh for the AFC Wild Card matchup, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 27-year-old did not travel with the Texans due to the expected birth of his child, but he will be active inside Acrisure Stadium. If Stroud is forced to leave the field for any reason, Mills will spring into action.

Although Houston's ceiling is higher with Stroud at QB, fans can take some comfort in knowing that a competent backup can succeed behind an elite defense. Mills completed 69-of-116 passes for 719 yards and five touchdowns from Weeks 10-12. The Texans, who were 3-5 at the beginning of that stretch, have not lost a game since.

Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley Jr., and the rest of the defense obviously deserve the most credit for this remarkable nine-game winning streak, but Davis Mills got the job done when his team needed him most. He is a key part of what can potentially become the greatest season in Texans history.

Before such a claim can be made, however, Houston must get through Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.