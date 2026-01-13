The Houston Texans opened their postseason with a statement win, rolling past the Pittsburgh Steelers 30–6 on Monday night at Acrisure Stadium. It was the first road playoff victory in franchise history. Rookie running back Woody Marks led the charge, while the Texans defense added two touchdowns in a dominant all-around performance.

Marks powered Houston’s offense with 19 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, controlling the pace of the game behind a Texans offensive line that consistently won at the point of attack. The rookie’s breakout performance helped Houston pull away in the second half and kept the Steelers on their heels throughout the night.

After the game, NFL Network's Jane Slater interviewed Marks on the field and later shared the exchange on X (formerly known as Twitter), spotlighting the rookie’s energy and appreciation for his teammates.

The run game was overlooked heading into this one but showed up on multiple drives and the box score. Postgame with Texans RB Woody Marks pic.twitter.com/juSTA8rdf9 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 13, 2026

“My O-line. They was doing a great job. And then Chubb just keep, keep, pounding me on the sideline. Keep reading it, keep readin’. I’d say through this week we’ve been looking fantastic in our run game.”

Marks credited the offensive front for opening lanes and praised veteran Nick Chubb’s sideline encouragement. He briefly exited in the first half for a concussion evaluation but returned to score a 13-yard rushing touchdown that effectively sealed the game in the fourth quarter.

Houston’s ground game proved critical, allowing the offense to stay balanced and maintain control while the defense delivered a stifling performance. The Texans held the Steelers to just 175 total yards and never allowed Pittsburgh to establish rhythm.

With the blowout win, Houston advances to the AFC Divisional Round, where it will face the New England Patriots. Marks’ performance may have solidified his status as the Texans’ lead back as the team looks to continue its postseason run.