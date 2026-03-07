PHOENIX– Jalen Green looks to have found his rhythm for the Phoenix Suns at a crucial time. After a rough stretch for the slashing guard, he made it up for it in a big way in the 118-116 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

He posted 25 points on 47% shooting from the field, along with five rebounds and two assists in the win. Although Green has hit game-winners for the Suns, his performance since the All-Star break has been lackluster for his standards.

One of the major questions has been how his game will impact the offense when they're trying to establish a rhythm. Luckily, Green's game is about buying a bucket, and he'll continue to stick with that philosophy.

“I’m with it. I’m always into buying a bucket,” Green explained when asked about balancing the flow of the offense. “Obviously, it’s been a struggle when you try to go get one and it just ain’t dropping.

“I’m always about a bucket. Always about going out there and hunting my shots. What I want to do is get in the flow of the offense, and then once I get going, I can find my shot a little bit easier.”

Suns teammates see Jalen Green ‘buying a bucket' every time

One of Green's biggest advocates has been Collin Gillespie. The two have developed a quality rapport throughout the season, and it's been paying dividends.

He mentioned how Gillespie has given him pointers to lead the second unit. Meanwhile, the latter mentioned how well Green has picked up the offense and getting himself comfortable within the offensive and defensive rhythm.

When Green is in his offensive bag, Gillespie understands what culminates as a result.

“That’s who he is— a scorer,” Gillespie said. “I think he’ll continue to feel it out, get a feel for the game, and where people are… we love seeing him do that stuff and get to his spots and put the ball in the basket and a ton of pressure in the rim.”

The confidence has been there ever since Green returned from his hamstring injury. But after a lackluster game just 24 hours before, he showed that this could be the ideal game.

A healthy mix of tough isolation buckets, playing above the rim, playmaking, and simply putting more pressure on the defense to get more open looks for his teammates.