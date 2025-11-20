The Houston Texans had negative news when it came to the potential availability of star running back Joe Mixon for the 2025 NFL season.

Mixon has been absent from the Texans' offense since the start of the campaign. A foot injury that took place this past offseason has kept him on the sidelines, preventing him from getting back on the field for Houston.

Unfortunately for the team, the star running back won't be back until next season. NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed more details on the situation, saying his status will remain the same for the remainder of the year.

“Sources: #Texans RB Joe Mixon is not expected to play this season as he deals with a foot injury from the offseason. Mixon likely remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list through the season. Meanwhile, Houston moves forward with Nick Chubb and Woody Marks,” Rapoport wrote on Thursday.

Mixon stood tall as Houston's best running back in the 2024 campaign. In 14 regular-season games, he had 245 rushes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns while recording 36 catches for 309 yards and a score. During the playoffs, he had 43 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns while making three receptions for 25 yards.

What lies ahead for Texans after Joe Mixon news

It was an unfortunate update for Joe Mixon to get as he'll need more time to recover from the foot injury and return to the Texans' offense.

Mixon has adapted well to his surroundings in Houston after the Cincinnati Bengals traded him there in March 2024. While the injury will keep him out in 2025, he will look to come back stronger in 2026.

In the meantime, the Texans will turn to Nick Chubb and Woody Marks for the rest of the season. Chubb has been solid with the opportunities this campaign, getting 99 rushes for 348 yards and two touchdowns while making 11 catches for 59 yards. Marks has been effective as the backup, recording 99 rushes for 419 yards and two touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 190 yards and two scores.

Houston has a 5-5 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AFC South Division standings. They are above the Tennessee Titans while trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at eighth place. They are above the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens while trailing the Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Texans will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET.