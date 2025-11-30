The Los Angeles Rams are looking to hold onto their top seed in the NFC with a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. In their quest for victory, Rams star Davante Adams broke an NFL record before the halftime whistle sounded.

Adams caught a pair of touchdown passes, giving him 117 for his career. He has now passed Hall of Famer Antonio Gates for the seventh-most receiving touchdowns in league history.

Davante Adams has just passed Antonio Gates for 7th most receiving TDs in NFL history (117) 👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZQPdE1pn0b — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Adams' first touchdown grab opened up the scoring, from four yards out. He then opened the quarter with a seven-yard TD grab from Matthew Stafford. Overall, Adams entered halftime having caught three passes for 43 yards and his two scores.

Despite the receiver's performance, the Rams have been engulfed in a back-and-forth battle with the Panthers. Stafford may have two touchdown pass, but he has also thrown a pair of interceptions. One of his picks was returned 48 yards for a touchdown.

Los Angeles did manage to take a 21-17 lead heading into halftime on a two-yard Blake Corum run. But the franchise will be looking for more consistency across their roster to close out the game.

Stafford will undoubtedly continue looking Adams' way during the second half. His first year with Los Angeles has been a major boon for the offense. Heading into Week 13, the receiver had caught 48 passes for 631 yards and a league-leading 12 touchdowns.

Adams' hold on the lead will only extend after Week 13. His performance has put another exclamation point to what has already been a standout career. Perhaps he'll be joining Gates in the Hall when it's all said and done.