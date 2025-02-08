Given the outcome of the 2024 season, the Indianapolis Colts appear to be giving head coach Shane Steichen one final shot to right the ship in 2025. Steichen responded by hiring new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and hinting toward major roster changes during the 2025 NFL offseason.

Anarumo spent the previous six seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive coordinator. He played a major role in the Bengals' 2021 Super Bowl appearance, shutting down Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game. Anarumo replaces Gus Bradley, whom the Colts fired at the end of 2024 following a regressive season.

While the Colts' mini-rebuild focuses primarily on rising third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, Steichen is clearly emphasizing defense. Richardson's struggles periodically hurt the team, but Indianapolis' defense was their main issue all season. After a stout defensive year in 2023, Bradley's defense ranked in the bottom 10 in total points and yards allowed in 2024 while showing none of what made it elite the year before.

Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard appear content to build around the young talent on the Colts' offensive roster. However, the same cannot be said for the team's defense. Anarumo's hiring signals the beginning of a new era, likely leading to an abundance of personnel turnover. Indianapolis will have a bulk of its current roster hit free agency in March, but the front office could take an additional look at its balance sheet to cut and eliminate additional excess weight.

CB Kenny Moore II

The Colts have struggled at cornerback for nearly a decade, but hardly any of that blame has ever been on Kenny Moore II. Since breaking through as an undrafted rookie in 2017, Moore has emerged as one of the team's top cornerbacks, earning a Pro Bowl recognition in 2021.

Considering their secondary deficiencies, it would seem absurd for the Colts to release a veteran cornerback, particularly the one who has been their top option for years. However, Moore will turn 30 in August, around the time he will enter the second season of his current three-year, $30 million extension.

While Moore excelled in 2024 — receiving the team's highest cornerback player grade from Pro Football Focus — that all came in Bradley's system. Under Bradley, the Colts ran zone coverage at a premium. Conversely, Anarumo loves to mix up his schemes but tended to favor more man-to-man coverage during his Bengals tenure.

Throughout his career, Moore has always performed better in zone coverage than in single man-to-man sets. His 5-foot-9 frame does not allow him to line up much on the outside, and he lacks the speed to keep up with quick slot receivers downfield. Particularly as he enters the golden years of his career, Moore is not the player to shadow the league's top pass-catchers the way Anarumo desires.

While losing Moore would hurt, Indianapolis' young secondary exceeded expectations in 2024. They played most of the year without projected top cornerback JuJu Brents but received the unforeseen leaps of Samuel Womack III and Jaylon Jones. The Colts still ranked 26th in passing yards allowed per game, but Anarumo has pieces to work with in 2025.

Even at 29, Moore is still an asset any defense could use. However, his talent does not fit in Anarumo's system the way a player with his salary should.

Potential Colts roster replacements in 2025 NFL offseason

Whether they release Kenny Moore or not, the Colts will almost certainly seek defensive help in the 2025 NFL offseason. That could come in either the draft or free agency, but seeking help at cornerback has to be a priority by hook or crook.

Free agency will likely be Ballard's best bet, particularly with the high-value names available on the market. If the Colts cut Moore, they will need a new nickelback, which the upcoming free agency class is filled with.

If Anarumo desires consistency, longtime Bengals nickelback Mike Hilton sits atop the list of available free agents. Hilton thrived in Anarumo's system when healthy. Despite his advanced age — Hilton turns 31 in March — he would be substantially cheaper to acquire than Moore's current contract.

Charvarius Ward and Carlton Davis III highlight the list of available contracts, but several other slightly more affordable options might better suit the Colts. Byron Murphy Jr., Rasul Douglas, Kristian Fulton and Jourdan Lewis are just a handful of names who will be available in March and have proven successful in similar systems.