Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts have a lot of re-evaluation to do. While Anthony Richardson did sort of pop off against the Houston Texans defense, the team still fell short of a win as they ended Week 1 with a 29-27 loss. A lot of preparations will now be in order before they face a Jordan Love-less Green Bay Packers. However, it looks like one player will not be with them. He goes by the name JuJu Brents and his absence might be a huge factor moving forward.

JuJu Brents has now been diagnosed with a tough knee injury, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Colts cornerback will be assigned to Shane Steichen's injured reserve list which would disable him from playing against the Packers and other matchups after. Reports suggest that this could be a season-ending injury. Others claim the bright side is that he will be able to reunite with the Anthony Richardson-led squad in 2025 while being 100% regarding his health. However, some say that he could very well be back with the squad by the middle of December.

How did JuJu Brents perform in Week 1 for the Colts?

During the matchup against the Texans, Brents gave CJ Stroud's weapons quite a scare. By the end of the Week 1 clash, he had given the Colts four tackles with three of them being solo takedowns. It is just his second year for the Colts and is already putting up fairly huge numbers in clutch situations and big games.

Prior to the injury during the Texans game, Brents has already shown a lot of promise to Shane Steichen. Just last season, he managed to notch an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Moreover, Brents also racked up 43 tackles with 30 of them being solo tackles.

Hopefully, he can return within the season such that the Colts faithful can see his progress.