The Indianapolis Colts had another disappointing season in 2024 and are seeking to end a four-year playoff drought. Now, they hope for change. But the Colts' outlook for the 2025 NFL season does not look great. That outlook has crafted some Colts bolt predictions for what could happen later.

Indianapolis has +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel. Essentially, this means that oddsmakers believe they have a 1.23 percent chance of making the playoffs. There is not much faith in the Colts this season, and it is with good reason. Overall, the 2025 NFL campaign might be a tough one for Indy.

Even with the lowered expectations, the Colts still play in the AFC South. Because of that, they have as good a chance as anyone. While the Houston Texans are the division champs, even they have holes. Likewise, the Jacksonville Jaguars are question marks, and the Tennessee Titans are rebuilding. This team still needs to do its job, and that has not been the case going into this season. Here are three Colts' bold predictions for the 2025 NFL season, and why they will happen.

Anthony Richardson gets his job back

The Colts named Daniel Jones the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, meaning Anthony Richardson will watch from the bench. Thus, things look awful for the former first-round pick. However, the NFL is a high-speed game, and things can change rapidly.

Jones may be the starter now, but that won't always be the case. Notably, he has not been the greatest quarterback, either. Jones threw more interceptions than touchdowns in his final two seasons with the New York Giants. While there are rumors that the Colts might trade Richardson, it is more likely that he could regain his job.

Richardson is in his third season. Although there have been flashes of potential, they have been too few and far between. Richardson passed for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games. Additionally, he ran for 499 yards and six scores. The knock on Richardson is that he cannot stay healthy. Regardless, he may get another chance. Whether it's an injury to Jones or just a bad performance, Richardson could get his job back.

The Colts finish worse than last season

The Indianapolis defense was atrocious last season, ranking 29th in yards allowed per game and 23rd in rush yards allowed per game. Therefore, something had to change. The Colts hired Lou Anarumo to be their new defensive coordinator after dismissing Gus Bradley. Yes, it's possible that the defense could improve. However, remember that Anarumo has been the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, and they have not had a particularly strong defense.

The Colts also have a demanding schedule. Significantly, their schedule includes games against the entire AFC West and the NFC West. The Colts also will face the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin. Because they start the season at home against the Miami Dolphins, they might snag a win there. Yet, the schedule gets more perilous. Although they play the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, the Colts will face the Denver Broncos in Week 2 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Home games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals are not guaranteed wins, either.

The Colts get their bye week in Week 11. That is when the truly tough slate begins. First, they will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs. They host the Houston Texans the following week. Then, the Colts play the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium, a place they have not won at since 2014. The remaining slate includes games against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Jaguars (again), and one more date with the Texans. Unless they surprise people, this schedule could hurt them.

Shane Steichen does not last the 2025 NFL season

The biggest of the Colts' bold predictions includes a coach firing. So far, Shane Steichen has gone 17-17 in two seasons in Indianapolis. Because this Colts outlook is not so rosy, it can only end one way. Typically, NFL coaches tend to see an improvement in their team by the third season. If they don't, they usually lose their jobs.

If the Colts were to stumble out of the gate, things could go wrong for Steichen. Moreover, he could lose his job before the season even ends. While some teams don't fire coaches in the middle of the season, the Colts are not among them. It was just three years ago that they dismissed Frank Reich after he started the season 3-5-1. Considering this schedule and the opponents, it is quite possible.

Unless Jones can salvage his career and play like the quarterback the Giants originally thought he was, the Colts will struggle. If that happens, then Steichen could be looking for work elsewhere.