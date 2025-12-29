The San Francisco 49ers were down one star with George Kittle out against the Chicago Bears. But now All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is out too — following the game's first play with an injury.

ESPN 49ers insider Nick Wagoner discovered Williams heading into the blue tent. Austen Pleasants took over the blindside duties in his place amid the NFL injury. Williams is seen grimacing and walking off gingerly after the pick six by TJ Edwards.

Trent Williams injured. He was running during the pick 6, and immediately felt it, unfortunate 💔 pic.twitter.com/J7zXcWz1pp — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Williams has battled some notable injuries in recent years. Including dealing with a bone bruise early in San Francisco's season. He got ruled questionable for the rest of the night.

How 49ers fared after Trent Williams injury

Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't deviate from the team's natural blueprint.

Article Continues Below

He still turned to the famed ground-and-pound methods S.F. hits teams with. San Francisco hit the Bears with 83 rushing yards before the end of the first quarter. Even Brock Purdy called his own number and ran it up the left — also known as Williams' side.

Brock Purdy takes it himself for the TD 🔥pic.twitter.com/7IIj0IG9XI — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) December 29, 2025

Even Christian McCaffrey found wiggle run and turned the jets on for this 43-yard rumble — going up Pleasants' side.

CMC goes 43 yards for his longest run this year! CHIvsSF on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/nPDwwfKnBM — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2025

San Francisco engaged in an early shootout with the Bears as both teams exchanges touchdowns. Purdy located a wide open Jake Tonges for a one-yard touchdown. The Bears' Caleb Williams hit Luther Burden III for a 35-yard strike to tie the game up.

But again, the 49ers need to roll without Williams for the rest of the evening. Which also makes his status for Week 18 in limbo against the Seattle Seahawks — a 27-10 winner over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Seattle is positioned to seal the division and the top seed in the NFC with a win.