Bills Mafia held its collective breath on Sunday, and not just because of the heartbreaking finish against the Philadelphia Eagles. After the final whistle blew on a gut-wrenching 13-12 loss at Highmark Stadium, quarterback Josh Allen was spotted limping into the X-ray room, sparking immediate concern about his availability for the postseason.

Fortunately, it looks like a false alarm. According to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Allen’s X-rays came back negative. McDermott noted that the star quarterback “got sore again” during the physical contests, likely aggravating the foot issue he tweaked last week against the Cleveland Browns, but emphasized that “nothing new came up.”

The injury scare added a sour note to a frustrating afternoon for Buffalo. In a defensive slugfest, the Bills' offense struggled to find a rhythm until late in the fourth quarter. Allen finished the day completing 23 of 35 passes for 262 yards, while doing most of the scoring damage with his legs, tallying two rushing touchdowns.

The game came down to a single play with five seconds remaining. After scoring to pull within one, McDermott opted to go for the win rather than play for overtime. Allen rolled out but overshot an open Khalil Shakir in the back of the end zone, sealing the victory for Philadelphia.

The loss officially hands the AFC East title to the New England Patriots, ending Buffalo’s five-year reign atop the division. With a playoff spot already clinched, the priority now shifts to getting Allen healthy before the Wild Card round. The Bills close out the regular season next week against the New York Jets, but don't be surprised if the starters get a lighter workload.