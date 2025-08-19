The Indianapolis Colts might not have expected their quarterback battle to be one of the most fascinating storylines of the preseason, but after Week 2’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers, that’s exactly where we are. Both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones turned heads, reminding fans and analysts alike that Indy’s quarterback room is brimming with intrigue. Richardson, the dynamic second-year passer eager to build off a rookie campaign shortened by injury, dazzled with his athleticism and flashes of improved poise in the pocket. Meanwhile, Jones, a surprise addition to the Colts this offseason, showcased the consistency and veteran savvy that could make him an appealing stabilizer for a roster built to win now.

When the dust settled in Green Bay, both quarterbacks had strong cases to make. The challenge now falls on Shane Steichen and the Colts’ staff: to parse out what matters most in a competition blending upside, stability, and the ability to elevate a playoff-ready roster. Here are three hot takes on where the Colts’ quarterback battle stands after the 23-19 preseason loss to the Packers.

1. Anthony Richardson’s Ceiling Is Too High to Ignore—He Should Still Be the Favorite

Anthony Richardson’s performance against Green Bay reinforced why the Colts used the No. 4 overall pick on him a year ago. In roughly a quarter and a half of action, Richardson completed passes with more decisiveness than we saw at times in his rookie season, connecting on intermediate throws that displayed improved timing.

Yes, he’s still learning the nuances of playing quarterback at the NFL level, but when you watch Richardson manipulate defenders with his eyes, extend plays with his legs, and then deliver a strike downfield, it becomes difficult not to project him as the long-term answer. The Colts drafted him precisely for this reason: his ceiling is higher than nearly any young quarterback in the league, and every preseason performance where he flashes growth puts that fact front and center.

The hot take here: this is Richardson’s job to lose. The only way he’s not starting in Week 1 is if the Colts’ staff decides his development would genuinely benefit from a half-season on the bench. But when you’re trying to win and you have a quarterback capable of changing games with one play, keeping him sidelined seems unlikely.

2. Daniel Jones Might Be Playing His Way Into a Legitimate Controversy

The curveball in this quarterback discussion is Jones, who was acquired by Indy as a reclamation project after wearing out his welcome in New York and a short backup stint in Minnesota. Few expected him to truly challenge Richardson, but against the Packers, Jones looked as crisp and composed as ever. He delivered tight-window throws over the middle and hitting on a beautifully designed play-action over routes. His command of the offense was evident—he operated with tempo, made good decisions when pressured, and, by preseason standards, looked like a quarterback who has seen it all.

For a Colts roster that features Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and an improving offensive line, there’s real appeal in a quarterback who knows how to run a system efficiently. Jones may not offer Richardson’s upside, but he offers a certain stability, and that could make Steichen’s decision more difficult than expected. If Jones stacks another quality performance in Week 3, the noise surrounding this competition is only going to get louder.

The hot take: Daniel Jones isn’t just a stopgap or a backup option—he’s actually making a case for the Week 1 starting role. It would be a stunning pivot for the Colts to go his direction after investing so much in Richardson, but his performance against the Packers makes at least entertaining that possibility reasonable.

3. The Colts’ QB Battle Might Define Their Entire Season

The third hot take extends beyond Richardson vs. Jones, this quarterback decision could alter the trajectory of Indy’s season. The Colts have playoff aspirations in a wide-open AFC South. Their defense is physical, their run game can be a foundation, and Pittman gives them a legit No. 1 target alongside emerging talent Josh Downs and rookie Tyler Warren. But everything hinges on who takes snaps under center.

Go with Richardson, and you embrace an offense that could be explosive but at times inconsistent as he grows. Choose Jones, and you sacrifice some of that big-play juice for steadiness and perhaps a higher floor. Either way, the decision will ripple through every offensive meeting, dictate how defenses prepare for Indy, and ultimately shape the Colts’ ceiling.

If Richardson seizes the job and fulfills his potential, Indianapolis could emerge not only as a playoff participant but as a team built to contend for years. If Jones earns the nod and stabilizes things while Richardson continues to develop, the Colts could still push for January football—but the long-term outlook shifts. What happens in August could set the tone for everything that follows.

The Colts walked away from their second preseason game with a win, but more importantly, with their quarterback competition even more compelling than before. Richardson looked dynamic, Jones looked steady, and Steichen now has an enviable—if challenging—decision ahead of him. Hot takes aside, this is the kind of quarterback battle teams dream of: two players proving capable, both forcing the coaching staff to make a choice not out of necessity, but from strength.

One thing’s for sure: the Colts’ preseason may be winding down, but their quarterback story is just getting started.