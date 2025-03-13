After the Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson, there have been conversations in the football world surrounding if the signing is a good one or not. As many do celebrate the Colts brining in Jones, one NFL ESPN writer argues both sides, even saying that it could spell doom for the team.

ESPN's Ben Solak would give Indianapolis “The Biggest Portent of Doom Award” for the move to acquire Jones as while he would say on paper it's a “fine move,” there is legitimate questions of how the new quarterback can play, despite the better weapons. Whether it be Jones or Richardson who wins the starting job, Solak would argue that it's not a great situation either way as to him, the “storm clouds are gathering on the horizon” fo the team.

“In context … c'mon,” Solak wrote. “It's a quarterback battle between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. Both general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen endured hot seats this offseason and need success in 2025 to hold on to their jobs. But how much success can a team draw from a QB room of Richardson and Jones when it doesn't have a dominant WR1 and when two starting offensive linemen just left in free agency?”

“Sure, the ceiling on Richardson is high enough to see a glimmer of hope, but that's what the Colts have been hanging their hat on for two years,” Solak continued. “How likely is Richardson to hit that ceiling? And how likely is Jones to have a 2025 season at the level of, say, Sam Darnold's 2024? The Colts are making some long, long bets at the position.”

The positives and negatives regarding the Colts signing Daniel Jones

As it was always the intention for the Colts to bring in competition for Richardson, who has been injury-prone and shown little signs of improving, though he still has talent, the thought to bring in Jones could be seen as desperate.

“For the last time, yes, it's objectively a wise move to get Jones in the building to compete with Richardson,” Solak wrote. “But the very fact that it is a wise move to add Jones highlights how dire of a situation the Colts franchise is in. If snagging Jones from the Vikings is a big sigh of relief, then your franchise is in a bad way. What happens next? Jones goes 4-4 as a starter in the back half of the season and the Colts are in the same position again in 2026, trying desperately to sign another low-end QB1 in free agency to save jobs for another year?”

“In Daniel Jones, who is 27, they get a still-young quarterback with plenty of starting experience,” Solak on the positives. “Out of New York, where expectations were towering for the presumed heir to Eli Manning, he might be able to play a little more free and loose — and in a better offensive environment than the Giants ever afforded him. On a one-year, $14 million deal, Jones is clearly betting that he'll get some action in place of Richardson — because of Richardson's poor play, an injury or a training camp battle — and play well enough to cash in during the 2026 offseason.”

Indianapolis looks to improve after an 8-9 record which put them second in the AFC South.