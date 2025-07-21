It's been a while since longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has suited up in a game. Some rumors have circulated over the years regarding his future in the league. However, those rumors have been put to bed. Rivers has played his final game, and he's ending his career as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rivers announced his retirement in a video posted by the Chargers on social media. He sent a rather emotional message in this video, detailing his reasons for retiring and reflecting on his long career in the NFL.

“It's really, in the past handful of years, been my desire [to retire] as a Charger. It was more so the timing,” Rivers said. “Gratitude is the first thing that comes to mind. Just thankful. Thankful for my time there as a Charger. Sixteen years … a lot of my adult life was there in that organization and around all those people and teammates. I'm overwhelmingly thankful more than anything.”

Chargers exec reacts to Philip Rivers retirement

This move seems to have been a longtime coming. Chargers President of Football Operations John Spanos told the team's official website that this was something that had been discussed for a while. The future Hall of Famer only wanted to retire with this organization.

“He made it known back then he wanted to retire a Charger, and I obviously expressed that we would love that to happen as soon as he was ready,” Spanos said, via LA's editorial director Eric Smith. “I think we both knew this day was coming for a few years now, but the key thing that I expressed to Philip was that I wanted the timing to be something he was good with. He had to be ready to close that door.”

Rivers finished his career with 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns, and 209 interceptions. He was named to eight Pro Bowls and also won Comeback Player of the Year in 2013. Rivers finished with two Top-10 MVP finishes, including finishing third for the award in 2009. He spent all but one season of his career with the Chargers. His final NFL season was spent with the Indianapolis Colts.

