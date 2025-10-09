Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts are looking good atop the AFC South as they are set to host the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The Colts are coming off a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-6, in Week 5. They continue to be one of the season's pleasant surprises, with coach Shane Steichen having them humming on both sides of the ball for a 4-1 record.

Jones had another superb showing against the Raiders, throwing 20-of-29 for 212 yards and two touchdowns. His first season in Indianapolis has been productive, to say the least, but he will be the first person to say that the work never stops.

In fact, according to The Athletic's James Boyd, Michael Pittman Jr. and Ashton Dulin said Jones is always late for team dinners because he’s too busy watching film. When told about this, the 28-year-old Jones was candid in his response.

“I don't see dinner as a hard start point in my weekly schedule,” said the veteran quarterback with a smile, as shown in the video posted by Boyd.

“But I gotta be there and enjoy the time with the guys, but I think they’d probably tell you they’d rather me understand what I’m looking at on Sunday than be at dinner on time.”

Article Continues Below

#Colts WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Ashton Dulin said QB Daniel Jones is always late for team dinners b/c he’s watching film. Will he be on time this week? “I think they’d probably tell you they’d rather me understand what I’m looking at on Sunday than be at dinner on time.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/mUu9TVE0Ru — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 8, 2025

Jones signed a one-year deal worth $14 million with the Colts in the offseason. It didn't take long for him to be named the starter over Anthony Richardson. So far, he has repaid the trust given to him.

It has been quite the turnaround for the former Duke standout. Last season, he was relegated to the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings after being waived by the New York Giants. He was eventually promoted to the active roster but didn't appear in a single game.

Many thought Jones' career was over, but he found a new home with the Colts. Clearly, his arrival was right on time.