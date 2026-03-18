The Indianapolis Colts have not been afraid to spend big money during NFL free agency. Indy retained QB Daniel Jones an $88 million contract extension and gave Alec Pierce a $116 million contract to keep him from hitting the open market. Now the Colts have added another wide receiver who could have a surprisingly big role in 2026.

The Colts are signing wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Westbrook-Ikhine started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Titans. He became a consistent contributor for Tennessee, logging at least 25 receptions, 350 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in each season from 2021-24.

The Dolphins signed Westbrook-Ikhine to a two-year contract worth $6.5 million during the 2025 free agency cycle. Westbrook-Ikhine was one of multiple veteran players cut by Miami at the start of the 2026 offseason.

There is a path for Westbrook-Ikhine to play a significant role for Indianapolis in 2026.

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The Colts traded receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers in exchange for a late-round pick swap. In reality, this move cleared some cap space for Indy. It also cleared the runway for Pierce to become the team's new starting wide receiver.

That leaves Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, and Laquon Treadwell as Westbrook-Ikhine's competition for a starting job. It would not be surprising to see him end up as Indy's WR3 in Week 1.

It will be fascinating to see how big of a role the veteran wide receiver earns during training camp this summer.

In other Colts free agency news, the team also signed linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither on Wednesday. He spent the 2025 season with the Cardinals after spending five season with the Bengals.