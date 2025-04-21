The Indianapolis Colts will go into the offseason with the big question of who will be the starting quarterback between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Both quarterbacks bring something different to the table, and general manager Chris Ballard was recently asked what qualities the team will be looking for when choosing a starter.

“That will be a decision between Shane, Jim, and me,” Ballard said. “We'll all get together and see who gives us our best chance to win. I think it'll be a great competition between both of them.

“We got two guys that have had some really strong flashes. They've had some bad moments too, and that's okay. I think both of them will be better because of this, and I think the team will be better because of it. Competition brings out the best in everybody.

Colts ready for quarterback battle

Richardson had his ups and downs with the Colts last season, but late down the stretch of the year, he seemed to have figured things out a bit, especially after being benched for Joe Flacco. Richardson is still learning the game, and if he can have a strong offseason and camp, things could be looking up for him.

As for Jones, he's had an up-and-down career as well, and he's looking to find a fresh start. Though Jones has had many moments where people have questioned his talent, he's also shown nice flashes that make you believe that he can be a solid quarterback in the right system.

It will be interesting to see how these quarterbacks fare against each other in training camp and who will end up outshining the other to get the starting job when the Colts' season starts.