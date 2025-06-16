The Indianapolis Colts are moving along with their quarterback battle. And they’re going to induct the late Jim Irsay into the Ring of Honor. Meanwhile, Irsay’s daughter dropped the mic with her take on the new ownership role.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon said she wants to understand the full mechanics of the Colts’ football organization. And that’s why she’s a hands-on owner, according to espn.com.

“I need to be able to say, ‘Is this person full of B.S.? Do they even know what they're talking about?'” she said. “It is such a complex organism, a football team and how it operates on game day.”

Colts owner Irsay-Gordon said her approach is valuable

Irsay-Gordon used an example about a receiver possibly running the wrong route. But further looking into it, she might find out the quarterback held the blame.

“That's been very valuable,” she said. “It helps us be able to know, where do we need to make tweaks? What resources do we need? What do we need to fix? I would suggest it for anyone else that has to pay coaches and GMs million and millions of dollars. It helps you make a less expensive mistake potentially.”

Special teams coordinator Briawhon Mason said Irsay-Gordon knows her stuff.

“She has a really good understanding of the team, the players, kind of trying to make sure we can get the best out of those players,” Mason said. “If something doesn't make sense, she's going to ask a question.

“I just kind of respected that she was going the extra mile to both understand everything that was happening from a schematic standpoint and trying to get the best out of the players, the coaches, and being actively involved.”

Irsay-Gordon said the Colts haven’t been good enough in recent years, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We also want all Colts fans to know that we will continue to work tirelessly in living our mission statement,” she said. “To entertain, inspire, and unite by winning the right way, as we do in an organization and on the field and in our community.

“We know we have some things to fix. But I think we're just doubling down. And we're going to work tirelessly to make sure to continue the legacy.”