The Indianapolis Colts will enter the 2025 NFL season with several questions. Maybe the biggest among them is the future of quarterback Anthony Richardson. The 23-year-old signal caller suffered another shoulder injury that limited him to 11 games last season.

He missed the mandatory minicamp this summer as he recovers. But it sounds as though he is on track to make training camp.

“I'm all good … not really even a bump in the road. I feel like I tripped, I fell. Just got back up and hit the ground running again,” Richardson told Florida Gators reporter Zach Goodall.

The Colts drafted Richardson fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The pick was made with upside in mind, as there was not a ton of film to look at. Richardson started for just one season with Florida. His arm strength and athleticism were his touted traits. But there were serious questions about his accuracy and football acumen.

During his rookie season in Indianapolis, Richardson showed signs of being the Colts' franchise quarterback. However, an AC joint injury in his throwing shoulder required surgery after just four games. He would miss the remainder of his first season.

Upon his return in 2024, the Colts quarterback struggled mightily. He completed just 47 percent of his passes. It was not a small sample size, either. Richardson completed just 126 of 264 passes, with eight touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. Granted, the Colts' receiving corps might have been the worst in the NFL, so they did not do him any favors.

The former Florida Gator is expected to be re-evaluated before training camp kicks off in a few weeks.

Indianapolis finished second in the AFC South last season at 8-9, two games back of the Houston Texans. But next season, they face some concerns for both Richardson and the run game. Four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly left in free agency, as did right guard Will Fries. Knowing the Colts' offense was built around running the football with Jonathan Taylor and Richardson, it will be interesting to see if they can hold up in the trenches.