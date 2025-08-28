The Indianapolis Colts are heading into a pivotal 2025 season, but general manager Chris Ballard doesn’t seem overly concerned. His recent press conference comments reflect a lack of urgency, despite the team missing the playoffs every year since their 11-5 season in 2020, which ended with a Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills in January 2021.

During a media availability Wednesday, The Athletic’s James Boyd took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a moment that quickly went viral. Boyd asked Ballard if he feels pressure to win in 2025. Ballard's candid answer drew mixed reactions.

“I’ve never rolled that way where I worry about what the future holds. I'm fortunate to work in the NFL…

This is a unique place. I could have to go get a real job for a living. That would suck.”

The quote underscores Ballard’s confident—or dismissive—tone heading into a season that may define his future with the Colts. After going 9-8 in 2023 and 8-9 last year, missing the NFL playoffs both times, the pressure from fans and media has only intensified.

This offseason, Ballard made a bold move by naming Daniel Jones the starting quarterback over former No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson. Richardson, once viewed as the face of the franchise, struggled in 2024 with 1,814 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 11 starts. His benching has only intensified scrutiny of Ballard’s roster decisions.

The general manager framed the decision as part of the 23-year-old quarterback’s long-term development, indicating that stepping back could help his growth. Still, many fans view the move as a setback—especially with the AFC South becoming increasingly competitive.

Meanwhile, Jones—acquired in a surprising offseason trade—gets the nod to start Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. It’s a risky choice in a make-or-break year for Ballard, particularly without the once-familiar oversight of the late Jim Irsay.

The Colts still feature elite talent on both sides of the ball, including running back Jonathan Taylor, who racked up 1,431 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 303 carries across 14 games in 2024, earning his second Pro Bowl selection. Linebacker Zaire Franklin also delivered a strong season, finishing with 173 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions. Still, individual success hasn’t translated into team wins. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was brought in to stabilize a unit that often underperformed, while Ballard has continued to emphasize culture-building as a long-term foundation.

Still, the “real job” comment has become a flashpoint among fans, who view it as flippant or tone-deaf. After years of mediocrity, the Colts faithful aren’t looking for jokes—they’re looking for progress.