The Miami Dolphins normally get off to a hot start in September during the Mike McDaniel era. But the Dolphins have done the exact opposite so far against the Colts. Miami is down 23-0 against Indianapolis and is making Daniel Jones look like the next Sam Darnold. They've also failed to run a functional offense through the first three quarters.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is having a disastrous start to the 2025 NFL season.

Tua could not keep Miami's offense functional in the first half, resulting in zero points. And it's only gotten worse in the second half.

Tagovailoa threw another ugly interception in the third quarter, this time to edge rusher Laiatu Latu.

Tua also tossed an interception to safety Cam Bynum in the first half. That interception was crushing in its own right, as the Dolphins had just marched past midfield.

Tagovailoa is 12-of-16 for 87 passing yards and two interceptions with just a few minutes left in the third quarter.

The Dolphins do not have much of a running game either. De'Von Achane currently leads the team with six carries for 29 yards. Rookie Ollie Gordon II has been a non-factor as well.

Hopefully Miami can pull off a miracle in the fourth quarter. If not, the doubters will be out in full force on Monday.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill “visibly frustrated” amid ugly start vs. Colts

It did not take Tyree Hill long to become frustrated with Miami's slow start.

Tyreek was “visibly frustrated” on the sideline during the first half. The veteran is Miami's leading receiver with four receptions for 40 yards.

But that is clearly not enough as the Dolphins have failed to get in the end zone.

Hill was the subject of trade rumors all throughout the offseason. He even admitted that he wanted out of the organization after the final game of the 2024 season.

If the Dolphins do not turn this game around in the fourth quarter, he could begin voicing his displeasure again this week.

This could be a situation to watch throughout the first month of the regular season.