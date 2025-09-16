With Daniel Jones leading the Indianapolis Colts to a thrilling victory over the Denver Broncos last Sunday, 29-28, there is no doubt that the football world has been talking about the success that the former New York Giants player has been having. Now that the Colts start the season at 2-0, head coach Shane Steichen gives his props to Jones.

In the win over Denver, where it was won off a game-winning field goal, Jones threw for 316 yards to go along with a touchdown pass, leading to Steichen saying that he's enjoying the “consistency” that the quarterback has brought to the offense. He would also mention the communication that Jones has been having with the offensive line and how that's led to success.

“I think the consistency that he brings, his preparation, and it’s coming to life on the field on Sundays. He works at it,” Steichen said, according to NBC Sports. “I think he’s doing a really nice job of going through his reads. If the first read is not there, he’s getting to his second, third reads.”

“The offensive line is doing a hell of a job for him,” Steichen continued. “I think he’s communicating well with the receivers throughout the week — different looks that could come up, route adjustments, all those different things throughout the course of a week of preparation. Then to see it happen on Sundays has been good, so we’ve got to continue that.”

Colts' Shane Steichen on Daniel Jones doing a “hell of a job”

With Jones having a resurgence with the Colts through two games, the journey after his release from his original team, the Giants, seemed dim. However, the work has paid off so far with Jones showing the talent he has as he was taken with the sixth overall pick in 2019, leading to Steichen saying he's been doing a “hell of a job.”

“I think when you start playing at a high level, obviously your confidence grows and builds, not with just Daniel, with any player,” Steichen said. “And obviously, we want to continue that trend each and every week, and he’s been doing a hell of a job. So, we’ve got to continue that this week. The preparation is going to be a big part of it.”

At any rate, Jones and Indianapolis look to keep their undefeated streak to start the season, as in Week 3, the team faces the Tennessee Titans.