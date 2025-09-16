It sounds like Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is loving his time in his new city, and he did just that after the team beat the Denver Broncos in Week 2, according to legendary punter Pat McAfee.

During the Monday, September 15, 2025, edition of The Pat McAfee Show, he discussed Jones' celebration of the Colts' latest thrilling win against the Broncos in Week 2.

McAfee revealed that Jones was “maybe” out “having a couple of beers with the locals” of Indianapolis following the Colts' Week 2 win.

To be clear, McAfee is a supporter of that move. While some may look down on an NFL team's starting quarterback going out to celebrate, McAfee is not one of them.

“We like that!” McAfee raved. “And we are not saying that as a negative — that is 1,000% a positive. The boys enjoying the city; that is a good thing, not a bad thing. [That] hadn't been happening for a long time. Danny Dimes [is] an old-school guy.”

Daniel Jones' career revival with the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are on a roll at 2-0 to start their 2025 season. They are coming off a Week 2 win against the Broncos, which they won by one point. The Colts won on a last-second field goal by Spencer Shrader, who made five throughout the game.

Jones had another solid game. He passed for 316 yards and a touchdown. He also added a rushing touchdown on the ground. Jonathan Taylor also had 165 yards on the ground, catching two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Through two games, Jones has completed 71.4% of his passes for 588 yards. He has also thrown two touchdowns and no interceptions. Additionally, he has 28 rushing yards and three scores on the ground so far.

If he continues at this pace, Jones will have the best season of his career. He is on pace to throw over 4,000 yards. If he does, that would mark the first time he has done that in his career.

He spent the first six years of his career with the New York Giants, who drafted him with the sixth-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft as the successor to Eli Manning.

Things started promising. Jones passed for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns in 13 games. However, he had 15 turnovers (12 interceptions, three fumbles). The next five years were filled with injuries and underwhelming records. The Giants made the playoffs once with Jones.

During the 2024 season, Jones was benched by the Giants. He was later released before signing with the Minnesota Vikings to join their practice squad. He then went to the Colts during the 2025 offseason on a one-year contract.