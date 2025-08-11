Injury woes have already hit the Indianapolis Colts despite the franchise only playing in one preseason game so far. The problems continued over the weekend, as reports indicate that cornerback Kenny Moore went down with a knee injury on Sunday.

However, it sounds like Moore, who is 29 years old, may have avoided a serious injury, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN. The veteran cornerback is still undergoing tests on his knee, but as of now, it sounds like a more positive situation than previously perceived.

“Colts CB Kenny Moore II left practice Sunday with a knee injury that looked concerning. Details are still murky, but the early word is this is not a major injury. No info on timeline, etc, yet.”

Moore has been playing for the Colts since the 2017-18 season and has been a key contributor on the defense throughout his career. Losing him would be costly to this team, as the secondary would take a massive hit without his presence. Last season, Kenny Moore proved his value despite a lackadaisical year from the club. Moore finished the 2024-25 campaign with 78 combined tackles (51 solo), 0.5 sacks, three interceptions, a fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown.

With Kenny Moore dealing with a knee injury, it's likely the Colts will shut him down for the remainder of training camp. There is a possibility he does not play in the preseason at all, as the franchise will hope he is healthy and ready to go by Week 1 of the regular season. It's not an ideal situation, as Moore will miss valuable preparation time. But at the very least, he avoided a much more serious injury that could have had him ruled out for the entire season.

The Colts are set to kick off the 2025-26 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. It should be a good test for a team still figuring things out and rebuilding.