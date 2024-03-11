NFL free agency is just a few hours away from unofficially starting, and it seemed like star Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin was set to hit the open market. The Colts managed to get a deal in just before the buzzer with Franklin, though, as it was announced early Monday morning that he has re-signed with the team on a three-year, $31.26 million deal.

Colts are signing linebacker Zaire Franklin to a 3-year $31.26 million contract extension. The deal was confirmed by his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/6I53NaKj6f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024 Expand Tweet

After a somewhat slow start to his career, Franklin has broken out as one of the premier tackling machines in the league. After racking up 167 tackles in 2022, Franklin surpassed that mark by picking up 179 tackles in 2023, despite the fact that he played in one fewer game. Franklin is a one man wrecking crew, and it was clear he was set for a nice payday one way or another this offseason.

With Shaquille Leonard getting dropped from the Colts linebacker rotation, and ultimately released by the team, that made Franklin's development extremely crucial for the team. Keeping him town is huge, as they keep one of the league's best tacklers at the heart of their defense for the next three years.

Now that Franklin is back, the Colts can focus their attention on addressing other areas of their roster, and potentially hammering out an extension with star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who recently had the franchise tag placed on him. Locking Franklin up on a fairly cost effective deal is a fantastic move for Indianapolis, and with the legal tampering period just a few hours away, it will be interesting to see how they follow up this act.