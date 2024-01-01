The Colts linebacker is having another incredible season.

The Indianapolis Colts topped the Las Vegas Raiders 23-20 on Sunday, and Zaire Franklin made a little Colts history.

With 7 solo tackles (10 total), Franklin became the Colts' all-time leader for tackles in a single season.

The man whose record he broke? His own. After the game, head coach Shane Steichen had nothing but positive things to say about Franklin, according to James Boyd of The Athletic:

“#Colts HC Shane Steichen calls LB Zaire Franklin, who just broke his own franchise single-season tackle record from last year, a ‘dog.' ‘He plays with great intensity and great effort and energy.'”

In 2022, Franklin became the second player in Colts history to eclipse 160 tackles in a single season. The former seventh-round pick also notched career highs with three sacks, three forced fumbles and six pass deflections. This season, he has amassed 170 tackles (104 solo) along with 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass deflections.

First-year coach Steichen could use some more of that mentality from Franklin next week, as the team faces a “win and they're in” scenario when they take on the Houston Texans.

The Colts have already secured one win over the Texans already this season, back in a Week 2 game that Gardner Minshew was thrust into action for Anthony Richardson, who suffered a concussion in the contest. Now Minshew has been at the helm for three months, and he's won just enough this year to put the Colts in this position.

Unsurprisingly, coach Steichen has emerged as the new favorite to win the Coach of the Year, passing Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell. Steichen is just slightly ahead with +280 odds while Campbell has +300 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.