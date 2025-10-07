The Indianapolis Colts suffered a major setback this week despite improving to 4-1 with a dominant 40-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Kicker Spencer Shrader, who had been reliable through the early stretch of the season, went down with a serious knee injury that will end his year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Shrader tore multiple ligaments during the game, confirming the worst fears for Indianapolis.

Pat McAfee, a former Colts punter and current ESPN analyst, also weighed in on social media: “I believe Spencer Shrader tore multiple ligaments yesterday… I got the chance to talk to him, and he was in good spirits. He has been GREAT for us.”

The team’s medical staff quickly ruled Shrader out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

With their starting kicker sidelined indefinitely, the Colts wasted no time finding a replacement. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis is signing Michael Badgley to the active roster.

“The Colts are signing kicker Michael Badgley to the active roster,” Pelissero wrote on X. “After Spencer Shrader's season-ending knee injury, Indy moves forward with Badgley, who kicked for Indy in 2021 and is healthy after missing last season because of injury.”

Badgley brings familiarity and stability to the Colts’ special teams. The 29-year-old last played for the team in 2021, when he made 18 of 21 field goal attempts and all of his extra points.

Article Continues Below

Known as “The Money Badger,” he has kicked for several teams across his career, including the Chargers, Bears, and Lions. His experience and past chemistry with the organization make him a natural fit to step in immediately.

For head coach Shane Steichen, this move is about maintaining consistency. Indianapolis ranks among the top teams in scoring offense and can’t afford to lose momentum due to special teams uncertainty.

With quarterback Daniel Jones playing efficient football and Jonathan Taylor returning to form with three touchdowns against the Raiders, the Colts have looked like a legitimate AFC contender through five weeks.

Even backup quarterback Anthony Richardson provided entertainment in the blowout win, catching his own batted pass for a first down in one of the game’s lighter moments. Jones completed 20 of 29 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns, while Taylor dominated on the ground once again.

The Colts now prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday, with Badgley expected to handle kicking duties. For a team chasing its first playoff berth since 2021, the transition will need to be seamless.