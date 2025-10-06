On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts moved to 4-1 on the young 2025 NFL season with an impressive home win over the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 40-6. It was another brilliant day for quarterback Daniel Jones, who completed 20 of his 29 pass attempts, good for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the Colts didn't make it through this game unscathed from an injury perspective, as kicker Spencer Shrader had to leave the game early due to an ailment in his leg.

On Monday, the Colts got some rough news about Shrader's injury.

“Colts kicker Spencer Shrader suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday vs. the Raiders,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

“I believe Spencer Shrader tore multiple ligaments yesterday.. I got the chance to talk to him and he was in good spirits.. He has been GREAT for us,” reported ESPN media personality and former Colts player Pat McAfee on X.

At this point, it is unclear what the Indianapolis front office's plan is to replace Shrader, who had been up a good kicker for the team up to this point in the season. Whoever they choose, they'll want to make sure it is someone who can get the ball up and over the uprights, as blocked field goals have become a major theme throughout the NFL this year.

Meanwhile, the Colts as a whole have been mighty impressive so far this year, performing well above expectations thanks in no small part to the play of Daniel Jones, as well as Jonathan Taylor, who has continued to cement himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL today.

The Colts will look to push their record to 5-1 when they next take the field on Sunday for a home game against the Arizona Cardinals. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.