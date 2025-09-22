Ninth-year cornerback Kenny Moore II helped the Indianapolis Colts set the tone in their 41-20 road victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, recording an interception for a touchdown less than a minute into the game, but he left Nashville with some disappointing news. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection suffered a calf injury and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Colts are obviously relived that Moore should return at some point in the future, but they will need some help in the meantime. Indy is signing former Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton to its practice squad, per Rapoport. He will do what he can to help this 3-0 squad stay in good standing while Moore recovers.

Can the Colts keep it going?

Article Continues Below

Indianapolis has given itself a cushion after breezing through the early portion of its schedule, dominating both the Dolphins and Titans and scraping by the Denver Broncos in Week 2. Daniel Jones has emerged out of obscurity and condemnation and is leading an offense that is averaging 34.3 points per game (second-best in NFL). Jonathan Taylor is in top form after rushing for a combined 267 rushing yards and three touchdowns in his last two games. And the defense is keeping opponents at bay (18.4 points per game allowed). There is a long way to go, but this team is catching fans' attention.

Like always, though, staying healthy will be vital. Kenny Moore II boasts a 79.1 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus, and adds valuable stability in the Colts' secondary. Replacing him will be difficult, to say the least. A Week 4 road matchup versus what should be an angry and motivated Los Angeles Rams squad may not help matters.

Though, Indy clearly has no problem facing unfavorable expectations. Mike Hilton will get to work and try to earn himself a slot on the NFL roster, as the Colts look to maintain momentum.