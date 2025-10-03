The 2025 Indianapolis Colts have been one of the biggest surprises in the entire NFL. Daniel Jones has worked out so far on offense. This offense has playmakers, and one of the biggest is Michael Pittman Jr. out wide. Pittman injured his hamstring in practice this week and had doubts about playing this week, but he should be good to go against the Raiders.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news that, despite appearing on the injury report mid-week, he was a full participant in practice on Friday and will suit up against the Raiders. This is massive news for a Colts offense that is filled with playmakers.

Pelissero posted on X: “Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. (hamstring) was a full participant in practice and is off the injury report. Good to go vs. Las Vegas.”

So far this season, Pittman has 21 receptions for 234 receiving yards and three touchdowns and is the second-leading receiver on the team. The only receiver with a higher receiving yardage is rookie tight end Tyler Warren from Penn State. He has averaged 11.1 yards per catch while helping lead the Colts to a 3-1 record. His production has provided quarterback Daniel Jones with a reliable target in red-zone situations.

Article Continues Below

Daniel Jones has emerged as a quality quarterback for the Colts all of a sudden. He has been the biggest difference-maker. He has thrown for 1,078 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 71.9% completion percentage. It would be massive for this offense for him to have one of their best receivers available against the Raiders and their stout defense.

It is worth noting that Alec Pierce, another of their top receivers, was ruled out on Friday due to a concussion he suffered against the Titans two weeks ago, which put more pressure on Pittman and Warren against the Raiders.

Another massive question surrounding the Colts' wide receiving corps has been what Adonai Mitchell's status will be. Mitchell had two huge mistakes that ultimately cost the Colts the game against the Rams. He fumbled a sure-fire touchdown that resulted in a touchback, and then he was called for holding on a Jonathan Taylor rushing touchdown, which also got called back.

The Colts need to bounce back against the Raiders, and with Pittman available, this offense will give them a much better chance.