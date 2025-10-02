The Indianapolis Colts listed wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury as the team released its Week 5 injury report.

The update comes as the Colts prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Pittman, who has been a central piece of Indianapolis’ offense, appeared on the report after logging partial work during the week.

Through four games, Pittman has recorded 21 receptions for 234 yards and three touchdowns. He has averaged 11.1 yards per catch while helping lead the Colts to a 3-1 record. His production has provided quarterback Daniel Jones with a reliable target in the passing game, particularly in red-zone situations.

Pittman contributed in the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, finishing with five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. Despite his efforts, the Colts dropped the game 27-20, snapping their early-season momentum.

The Week 5 meeting against the Raiders presents an opportunity for Indianapolis to regroup. Las Vegas enters the contest with a 1-3 record and a three-game losing streak. The Raiders suffered a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4 after having a potential game-winning field goal attempt blocked.

Indianapolis will monitor Pittman’s status closely as game day approaches. A hamstring issue could impact his availability and workload, with the Colts aiming to keep one of their top offensive playmakers on the field.

Pittman’s presence remains significant for an Indianapolis team seeking to avoid back-to-back defeats and maintain atop the AFC South standings.