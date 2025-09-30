The Indianapolis Colts entered Week 4 with momentum and belief. They were riding high on an unbeaten start to the season. At SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams, though, all that optimism came crashing down. The Colts were their own worst enemy, undone by sloppy mistakes, and an inability to finish strong. Against a team as talented as Sean McVay’s Rams, those errors proved fatal.

Game recap

The Colts fell 27-20 to the Rams in a dramatic contest that saw Indianapolis squander multiple chances to seize control. Eleven penalties and three turnovers told the story. However, the most painful moment came when wideout Adonai Mitchell fumbled what would have been a 76-yard touchdown at the goal line.

Despite the miscues, Daniel Jones threw for 262 yards and helped engineer a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. For a moment, it looked like Indianapolis might escape Los Angeles with a resilient victory. With the game on the line, though, the defense collapsed. They gave up an 88-yard bomb from Matthew Stafford to Tutu Atwell. That was made even worse by the Colts having only 10 defenders on the field. In the end, Indianapolis had no one to blame but itself.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Indianapolis Colts who are most to blame for Week 4 loss to Rams.

Adonai Mitchell’s costly mistakes

When you look for a single culprit in this loss, Mitchell’s name is impossible to ignore. His fumble at the goal line erased what should have been a highlight-reel touchdown. Instead, it became one of the most gut-wrenching moments of the Colts’ season. That alone would have been damaging. However, Mitchell compounded the problem with a holding penalty that wiped out a monster Jonathan Taylor run late in the game.

To be fair, no game is ever truly lost by one player. Still, Mitchell came dangerously close to that line on Sunday. His miscues not only took points off the board but also killed momentum and morale. In the NFL, those swings decide games. Right now, Mitchell looks more like a liability than an asset.

Lou Anarumo and the defensive lapse

The Colts’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo preaches a bend-but-don’t-break philosophy. Against the Rams, though, his defense broke in the worst possible moment. Needing just one stop to protect a chance at victory, the Colts allowed Atwell to slip behind coverage for an 88-yard dagger.

The breakdown wasn’t just about cornerback Mekhi Blackmon stumbling on the play. The larger issue was that Indianapolis had only 10 players on the field. That's just an unforgivable coaching mistake at such a critical juncture. Coverage miscommunication, missed assignments, and a lack of composure doomed them. This was about preparation and accountability, both of which fall directly on Anarumo’s shoulders.

Secondary exposed

If there’s one theme that continues to haunt Indianapolis, it’s the vulnerability of their secondary. The Rams’ Puka Nacua has been a nightmare for defenses all season. That said, against the Colts, he was unstoppable. Nacua hauled in 13 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Stafford repeatedly attacked the Colts' Xavien Howard. The veteran corner just looked overmatched. The secondary failed to adjust, failed to disguise coverages, and failed to keep Nacua from dictating the game. Yes, the defensive line managed to generate some pressure. That said, it wasn’t enough to mask the deficiencies on the back end.

Daniel Jones shows cracks under pressure

To be clear, Jones wasn’t the main reason Indianapolis lost. On the flip side, he wasn’t blameless either. After three strong weeks, hints of his old inconsistency resurfaced. He took two sacks, lost a fumble, and threw two interceptions.

Yes, Mitchell’s blunders were costly, and yes, the offensive line put Jones in difficult situations. Still, as the quarterback, he bears responsibility for elevating the offense when adversity hits. Jones wasn’t able to do that against the Rams. His 262 yards look fine on paper, but most came in spurts rather than sustained drives.

Bottom line

The Colts’ Week 4 loss to the Rams wasn’t just their first setback of the season. It was a sobering reminder of how thin the margin for error is in the NFL. Adonai Mitchell’s miscues, Lou Anarumo’s defensive breakdown, a secondary torched by Nacua, and Daniel Jones’ uneven play all contributed to the unraveling. Eleven penalties and three turnovers put the finishing touches on a performance that Indianapolis will want to forget.

They can’t afford to forget, though. They must learn. If the Colts truly want to compete in the AFC, they need accountability and immediate corrections.