The Tennessee Titans desperately need a win after starting 0-2. Now Tennessee faces off against Indianapolis in Week 3 in a crucial AFC South matchup. Unfortunately, the game got off to just about the worst start imaginable.

Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward lobbed an ugly pick-six to Colts defender Kenny Moore II on the opening drive of the game.

Ward threw a pass intended for running back Tony Pollard out of the backfield on third down. Moore plucked the ball out of the air and trotted in for an easy touchdown.

Tennessee answered with a field goal on the following drive.

The Titans have played some sloppy football to start the 2025 NFL season. And the blame cannot be placed squarely on Ward's shoulder's alone.

Perhaps the most worrying development has been Tennessee's high volume of penalties to start the season.

The Titans committed 13 penalties in Week 1 and followed that up with 10 penalties in Week 2. Frequent penalties can make it extremely difficult for an offense to get into rhythm. Especially with a rookie quarterback.

Ward has not made many noteworthy plays to start his professional career. But he has also avoided making too many costly penalties.

Ward's pick-six to Kenny Moore II is his first career interception. The rookie quarterback passed for 287 yards and one touchdown in the previous two games.

Ultimately, interceptions are an unfortunate reality for every NFL quarterback. Titans fans should not worry too much about Ward after just one bad play.

But it will be important to see how the rookie responds to adversity throughout the rest of the game.