The Tennessee Titans went into halftime down 20-6 to the Indianapolis Colts. It's been an ugly game so far, but the final sequence of the second quarter may have sent the fanbase over the edge. It was one of the ugliest ways for any football team to end the first half, and it has them calling for head coach Brian Callahan to be fired.

Both teams called a timeout in a fourth-and-one situation for the Titans. With Tennessee down two possessions, it appeared as though Callahan wasn't sure if he wanted to go for it or just kick the field goal. He eventually decided to go for three points. However, that decision took long and the team just didn't have enough time to hike the ball, resulting in a delay of game penalty.

"It's absolutely unacceptable. The fans are booing and they should be … We just went Colts, Timeout, Titans Timeout, Titans delay of game on a field goal attempt" – @RossTuckerNFL pic.twitter.com/qp3BKIGcDl — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Colts ended up getting the ball back after Titans' kicker Joey Slye missed a long field goal after the penalty. Indy drove the field and put up an extra three points to go into halftime. That entire scenario is seemingly the cherry on top for Titans fans, as the fanbase is now calling for Brian Callahan's job. Some individuals are going as far as to say he's the worst head coach in NFL history.

“Brian Callahan needs to be the first coach ever fired at halftime. Horrific. Worst coach in Titans history. May be one of the worst head coaches in the history of the sport,” said one fan.

Another fan claimed, “Brian Callahan is the worst head coach in the history of the National Football League.”

Yall think Titans fans are sick of Brian Callahan yet? Listen to how fast the cheers turn into boos when they see him pic.twitter.com/NXVWo0Zpun — the metten burger (@themettenburger) September 21, 2025

Even I've had enough after saying, “Brian Callahan’s gotta go. Most scared play calling and decision making I’ve ever seen from an HC.”

Im over it, and I've officially hopped on the Fire Brian Callahan train. Yes, this early in the season. pic.twitter.com/4QXgLVO7Op — Titans Rossi! (@TitansRossi) September 21, 2025

“Brian Callahan is the worst head coach I’ve ever seen. A 57-yard field goal over going for it on 4th and 1 down 11? And then ur FG unit somehow takes a delay of game after 2 timeouts?? What a s**t show of a team,” explained another user.

This first-half blunder from Brian Callahan is just one example of the many questionable decisions he's made during his time in Tennessee. Although the Titans have a young roster and are seemingly in a rebuild, the pressure is mounting for Callahan to turn things around quickly.