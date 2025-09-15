The Indianapolis Colts are the biggest surprise to start the 2025 NFL season. They have played almost perfect football offensively, while their defense made plays against two good teams. Their Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins was stellar, and Daniel Jones made history when he and the Colts found a way to score points on every single possession. Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, they almost did it again.

The Colts have had a couple of possessions end on downs against Denver, but they have yet to punt the ball this season. Colts' kicker Spencer Shrader made all five of his field goals, including a 45-yard game-winner as time expired, to win the game.

Depsite the win, head coach Shane Steichen is not pleased with how he managed the game late. The Colts entered the 4th quarter down 28-23, but did not allow points much of the second half at all. Denver only scored one touchdown early in the second half.

“Looking back at the end of the game there and going back through it, obviously, getting the first down with Alec (Pierce), should've been more aggressive there,' Steichen said to the media. “Got a lot of faith in Spence (Spencer Shrader) to make a kick, but don't wanna put him in those situations from that deep. We had three timeouts, probably could have thrown the ball on second or third down there in that situation to get it closer to a field goal.”

“So, learn from that. Obviously, don't want to do that to our guys again. We found a way to win there, thankfully, but our guys played hard.”

The Colts will aim to continue their hot start when they go on the road for the first time in what will also be their first AFC South battle of the season. The Tennessee Titans host the Colts in what will be rookie Cam Ward's first divisional test as well.