Daniel “Indiana” Jones is one of the highlights of the 2025 NFL season. His surge with the Indianapolis Colts is shocking the entire NFL community after his rollercoaster tenure with the New York Giants.

Many are talking about the sudden change of expectations for the quarterback. Jones was brought in to compete against Anthony Richardson as the starting QB and took the starting job during camp. He began the season on fire for the Colts, and the team is 4-1 on the year. The expectations are now that he should lead this team to the postseason.

Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin joined the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams to discuss Jones and his mistreatment with the Giants. Adams asked what it really comes down to.

Article Continues Below

“I’m not the only person saying it, but I'll say it for my own. I like this young man. He is a really really good young man, and you know what he went through in New York, you wouldn't want for anybody. You wouldn't want that for your son, obviously. But it's so good for all of us who are, you know, fans of this young player that he's doing well and he's having a good experience playing the game that he loves, and I've texted him and so on and so forth, which I know Eli and he are very close. I'm just so happy for him and his family. I really am.”

The Giants have been in a bad place the last few seasons, but are hoping to turn things around with Jaxson Dart now the starting QB. Jones had an injury history with the Giants, but it's looking clear that the difficulties that the team went through since Jones was drafted were not all on him. We are seeing Jones dominate with the Colts. Systems matter, and Jones may have found the perfect one for himself.

The Colts recently lost kicker Spencer Shrader for the season.