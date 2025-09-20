The Indianapolis Colts are getting a major boost for their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, with both tight end Tyler Warren and cornerback Charvarius Ward officially cleared to play. The news adds firepower on both sides of the ball as the team looks to gain ground in the AFC South standings.

The Colts organization announced early Saturday that the rookie tight end and veteran cornerback had been removed from the injury report, signaling their full availability. In a post to X (formerly known as Twitter), ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the development with added details.

“Colts removed the questionable tag from TE Tyler Warren, who is now good to go for Sunday’s game against Tennessee. Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr. has cleared concussion protocol, and he also will play vs. the Titans.”

Warren, a rookie from Penn State University, has already carved out a key red-zone role with 9 catches, 88 yards, and a touchdown through two games. His return strengthens the Colts vs. Titans matchup, especially with Tennessee ranking near the bottom of the league in defending tight ends.

Ward, an offseason acquisition from the San Francisco 49ers, leads the team in pass breakups and is expected to shadow Calvin Ridley. His availability bolsters a young secondary that’s overachieved through the first two weeks.

With both Warren and Ward active, the Colts injury report looks more optimistic heading into Sunday. Linebacker Zaire Franklin remains questionable, but Indianapolis is otherwise healthy. The Titans have struggled offensively, making Ward’s presence critical to keeping them in check.

Quarterback Daniel Jones continues to find rhythm in Shane Steichen’s offense. His chemistry with Warren adds a layer of unpredictability, especially in RPO looks. The Colts will likely lean on a mix of tight ends and motion-heavy schemes to challenge Tennessee's defense.

The Colts enter Sunday at 2-0 and hold sole possession of first place in the AFC South. A win over the Titans would strengthen their early grip on the division, with the Jacksonville Jaguars sitting at 1-1 and both the Houston Texans and Tennessee still winless.