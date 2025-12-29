Even though the Baltimore Ravens didn’t have Lamar Jackson for the Packers game, Derrick Henry took care of all needed business. However, Jackson’s status for the Steelers showdown in Week 18 is “to be determined,” according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday night’s game at Pittsburgh is “to be determined.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh added, “He’s coming off a very serious injury. And he’s working at it. Saw him in here today working at it. I think we’ll know a lot more on Wednesday.”

Will Ravens have enough to beat Steelers without QB Lamar Jackson?

It’s hard to imagine the Steelers’ defense putting up a worse effort than the Packers showed against Henry. It’s hard to characterize what the Packers as an “effort.”

Still, having Jackson would matter a lot for the Ravens. That’s especially true because of the rivalry nature of this AFC North battle.

Harbaugh said he saw good signs for Jackson in the week before the Packers’ game, according to NBC Sports.

https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/john-harbaugh-lamar-jacksons-status-is-to-be-determined-well-know-more-on-wednesday

Article Continues Below

“There was improvement throughout the week,” Harbaugh said. “It was not good at all early in the week and he improved as the week went on, and that was cause for optimism.”

It’s an important game for Jackson to find a way onto the field. NFL people are questioning his future with the Ravens. Sitting this big game out certainly wouldn’t push him toward finishing his career in Baltimore.

There are calls to trade Jackson. His toughness has come into question before, and the label is rearing its ugly head once again.

It helps the Ravens that they appear to have a capable backup in Tyler Huntley. He has been ready when called upon this season. Without his performances, the Ravens wouldn't still be in a position to win the division.

But make no mistake about it. This is still Jackson's team.

“Our confidence in Tyler is a real big positive, a real plus, but it doesn’t factor into whether Lamar plays,” Harbaugh said. “If Lamar’s ready to go, he’s playing. That’s it. For sure.”