The biggest story after Week 6's Sunday Night Football contest between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't who won or lost. No, what's most interesting about the game was what happened after. An altercation between Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Lions CB Brian Branch broke into a full-on brawl. Much has been made about the fight and who initiated. However, Indiana Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin had some thoughts on the fight.

Franklin appeared on Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast. There, the Colts linebacker said that Smith-Schuster deserved to get beat up, saying the Chiefs WR “needed his a** whooped”. Franklin went so far as to say that Branch was doing the “Lord's work” when he took on Smith-Schuster.

The fight between Smith-Schuster and Branch happened after their game. After the Chiefs win, Mahomes reached out to Branch for a handshake, which the latter rebuffed. A few minutes later, Branch singled out Smith-Schuster and threw a punch at his direction. Chiefs RB Isaiah Pacheco tried to hold back the Lions cornerback, but by then it was too late. The situation escalated into an all-out brawl.

As for Franklin, his Sunday game went a bit more peacefully than the Chiefs and the Lions. While the Colts got diced up by the Arizona Cardinals early on, they were able to hang in there and get the victory. The win over Arizona put them at 5-1 this season, the best record in the AFC and tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the best record in the league.

The Colts are set to take on another AFC hopeful in the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Franklin and the Colts defense will have to prepare well, as the Chargers are a good offensive team even with the injuries to their roster.