The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here, and we already have fireworks. After rumors of a big trade, the Jacksonville Jaguars worked out a deal with the Cleveland Browns to go from No. 5 to No. 2 in order to select Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter.

In order to move up to No. 2, the Jaguars dealt picks No. 5, No. 36, No. 126 and their 2026 first-round pick. The Browns included the No. 104 pick and No. 200 pick along with the second overall pick.

Hunter is truly a unique player and his scouting reports certainly recognize this. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Hunter a two-part pro comparison. He compared Hunter to DeVonta Smith as a receiver and Darius Slay as a cornerback.

Hunter is one of the most fascinating draft prospects in NFL history. The NFL has never seen a player enter the league as a well-rounded prospect on both offense and defense.

As such, Travis Hunter is the No. 2 player in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ClutchPoints' Big Board. He is second only to Abdul Carter.

Hunter started his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022. He followed Deion Sanders to Colorado in 2023 and had two dynamite seasons for the Buffaloes.

Hunter had an incredible 2024 season with Colorado. He logged 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver. He also had 35 tackles, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and four interceptions as a cornerback.

Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, narrowly defeating his main competition in Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Now Hunter is ready to rack up trophies in the NFL with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

Which position will Travis Hunter play for Jaguars in the NFL?

The elephant in the room surrounding Hunter is which position will he play in the NFL?

There is plenty of skepticism around the NFL that Hunter can play entire NFL games on both sides of the ball without wear and tear becoming an issue. Meanwhile, Hunter is adamant that he can do it. He was announced as a wide receiver and defensive back at the draft, and ESPN's Adam Schefter says the Jaguars plan to play him on both sides.

The best pro comparison for Hunter is probably his college coach, Deion Sanders. “Prime Time” was an eight-time Pro Bowler in the NFL who primarily played cornerback. However, he was also a prolific punt returner and dabbled at wide receiver. Sanders put up 60 receptions during his professional career, with 36 of them coming in the 1996 season.

Hunter is an elite talent at both receiver and cornerback. It would not be surprising if he left a bigger legacy than Deion in the NFL.

Hunter should immediately become a mainstay for the Jaguars organization, with new general manager James Gladstone making a splash in his first draft. First-year head coach Liam Coen is champing at the bit to work with Hunter.