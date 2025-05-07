The Jacksonville Jaguars made a move to their roster, releasing Gabe Davis after signing the wide receiver to a three-year contract worth $39 million last offseason. Davis caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games in 2024 before tearing his meniscus in his left knee and missing the rest of the season.

Davis could have been a game-changer for the Jaguars this season, but now they'll be sticking with the receivers they have now, which include Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, whom they just selected with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

One of Davis' former teammates, Mitch Morse, recently spoke about the wide receiver and had nothing but good things to say about him.

“Absolute tone setter in the locker room and on the field. PERFECT culture guy. Played hurt all last year, didn’t complain about it once… having a tough time wrapping my head around this one,” Morse wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With how Morse spoke highly about Davis, there should be teams calling to sign him as soon as possible. If he's healthy, he could be a contributor to a team that's looking to improve its receiver room.

Jaguars release Gabe Davis

Before signing with the Jaguars, Davis was with the Buffalo Bills for four seasons, and had 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns, while averaging 16.7 yards per catch. Unfortunately, Davis was not able to have that kind of success with the Jaguars, as he averaged 12.7 yards per catch during the season, which was the lowest of his career.

Davis had the chance to catch two touchdowns against the Chicago Bears during the season in London, but he ended up dropping both passes.

The Jaguars will have a different-looking receiver group, as they traded Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans and released tight end Evan Engram. In free agency, they signed Dyami Brown, which left Davis' role up in the air. Though the group will look different, it should be improved with Thomas and Hunter being the top two receivers on the depth chart.

It was an underwhelming season for the Jaguars last season, as injuries and inconsistencies on the field didn't help them have the year that they wanted. If the team can come back healthy, there's a good chance that they can bounce back and get back to the playoffs.