The Jacksonville Jaguars were in a tight game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they were not able to get the win, losing 31-27. The offense seemed like it was flowing throughout the game, and Trevor Lawrence finished with 271 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Though it seemed like he had good chemistry with his wide receivers, there are two in particular that he hasn't been able to get on the same page with: Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr.

There is photo proof to show how they aren't on the same page.

Trevor Lawrence passer rating by target this season cool cool cool pic.twitter.com/fQ6REUYVii — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hunter and Thomas are both at the bottom when it comes to Lawrence's passer rating to them. In their game against the Bengals, Lawrence targeted Thomas 12 times, but he only came down with four receptions for 49 yards. Lawrence targeted Hunter six times, and he only came down with three receptions for 22 yards.

Those two are supposed to be the top receivers on the team, and it's good that they're getting the most targets, but the connection just doesn't seem as on point as it should be. The season is still early, so they still have some time to find some chemistry, and both Thomas and Hunter should expect to have some breakout games soon.

Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen have moment vs. Bengals

Article Continues Below

Outside of Lawrence not being able to connect with Thomas and Hunter, he missed another receiver in the fourth quarter while they were trying to extend their lead. That led to head coach Liam Coen telling Lawrence to hit his receivers in the chest when throwing them the ball, and it looked like the quarterback waved him off.

Coen was asked about the moment after the game, but he downplayed it.

“It was just one throw. I was pissed. It is what it is. That's emotion. It's not personal, ever. That's just kinda me getting worked up,” Coen said via Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports. “I was very pleased with [Lawrence's] competitive nature. The way he stayed calm on the sidelines. He's pretty even-keel, which is good for me. I need that.”

The Jaguars went for it on fourth down two plays later, and Lawrence hit Thomas, but he couldn't hold on to the ball. That led the Bengals to drive down the field, and they were able to score a touchdown to take a 31-27 lead and ultimately win the game.

It's obvious there are still some things to get together on offense, and the hope is that it gets better as the season continues.