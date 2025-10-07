The Jacksonville Jaguars played a tough game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars kept the game close, and even had the lead a few times. When the game entered its final minute, Jacksonville had a chance to win the game.

Jacksonville took advantage of that chance, defeating Kansas City 31-28 on Monday. However, it came from a rather bonkers play. Lawrence took the ball, looking to hand it off to Travis Etienne. The Jaguars quarterback slipped before he could hand the ball off, before stumbling again as he attempted to stand up. He took the ball himself, and scored an improbable touchdown.

LAWRENCE STUMBLES.

LAWRENCE SCORES.@JAGUARS LEAD! KCvsJAX on ESPN/ABC

LAWRENCE STUMBLES.

LAWRENCE SCORES.@JAGUARS LEAD! KCvsJAX on ESPN/ABC

Lawrence and the Jaguars held on to pick up their fourth win of the season. Jacksonville's quarterback threw for 221 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also rushed for two touchdowns, racking up a team-leading 54 rushing yards in the process.

This marks their first win over Kansas City since 2009. Jacksonville defeated the Chiefs by a score of 24-21 during that contest in Jacksonville. Unfortunately, the Jaguars finished that season with a 7-9 record.

Jacksonville did not have Travon Walker for this game. And the defense was unable to record a sack against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, the defense still played a big role. Devin Lloyd recorded his fourth interception of the season for a 99-yard pick-6.

This turned out to be a decisive score. The Chiefs were knocking on the door of the endzone. Failing to pick Mahomes off in that situation could have given Kansas City the sort of momentum it needed. Instead, Jacksonville brought its fanbase to life.

The Chiefs are now 2-3 on the season with a ton of questions needing answers. Kansas City will look to rebound in Week 6 when they return home to play host to the Detroit Lions.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, is on an absolute role. And hope to continue their momentum on Sunday when they take on Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks.